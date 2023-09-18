3 arrested after cross-county police pursuit

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office have arrested three people after they fled deputies in a stolen car and tried to evade them during a pursuit that crossed into another county.

CCSO reported that three people were traveling through Charlotte County, Monday morning, in a vehicle that deputies had identified as stolen out of Fort Myers. During an attempted traffic stop, the suspects fled, and deputies pursued them into Desoto County.

Desoto County deputies were alerted and proceeded to chase after the suspects.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s reporting to the scene to arrest three people for grand theft auto. Credit: WINK

The suspects then tried to evade police by returning to Charlotte County where they made an attempt to bail out of the stolen vehicle.

CCSO arrested one woman and two men on Turbak Drive after a brief foot chase.

As deputies apprehended the suspects a Desoto County deputy accidentally discharged his firearm during a struggle. No one was injured in the shooting.

CCSO reports that there are no threats to the public and the three suspects were unarmed at the time of the arrest.

The area where the arrests were made are currently closed off as 12 p.m., Monday.

CCSO will continue to investigate the scene and will update upon further information discovered.