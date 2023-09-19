Driver killed after car crash in Desoto County

Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a car crash that killed one person in Desoto County.

According to the FHP, the vehicle was traveling behind another vehicle with a trailer, Monday evening, on U.S. 17 north, south of Earnest Street.

The front of the first vehicle collided with the rear trailer of the second vehicle, following the collision, the first vehicle was engulfed in flames, FHP reports.

The driver of the first vehicle was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.