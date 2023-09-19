First drive-thru-only Starbucks approved by Fort Myers City Council

Fort Myers City Council approved, by a 4-2 vote Monday, an ordinance to amend the Walmart planned unit development at the corner of Six Mile Cypress Parkway and Colonial Boulevard to allow the construction of a drive-thru-only 1,700-square-foot Starbucks.

“It is a prototype and would be the first of its type in the nation,” city Planning Manager Nicole DeVaughn said.

The store will have a standard drive-thru lane and another drive-thru lane for mobile orders, with no indoor or outdoor seating for patrons. Access to the site will be provided via internal connections serving the existing Walmart Supercenter plaza.

