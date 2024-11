Parks and Rec Go BOND 11/6/2024

Fort Myers residents approved a 75 million dollar “Go bond” referendum to improve parks and recreation areas during Tuesday’s general election.

This is a new step for the city of Fort Myers, and Mayor Kevin Anderson said he couldn’t be happier.

“This is probably one of the most significant initiatives on the part of the city in decades,” said Anderson.

Anderson said that the city needs more green space.

“It’s very important because we are the green space in parks and recreation, and the city of Fort Myers, unfortunately, is woefully underrepresented to our city our size,” said Anderson. “It’s important that we correct this.”

The city will use the money on 18 parks and facilities over the next 10 years.

Director of Parks and Recreation Elgin Hicks said he is ready to get to work, releasing the following statement:

“As our population grows and the projects progress, we appreciate the community’s continued input, support and engagement with the planning process, ensuring that residents and visitors for generations to come can enjoy our natural resources and treasured parks system.”

Anderson said that the city has a plan

“So that next step is fairly simple,” said Anderson. “Follow that master plan, look at which projects we can initiate immediately, that will be most impactful, that we can complete quickly, and that can have the greatest impact on the city, and then move on to other projects as we complete them.”