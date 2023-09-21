Charlotte County, city of Punta Gorda raise millage rates

The Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners and Punta Gorda City Council both voted unanimously to raise millage rates and adopt budgets to cover their higher costs.

Charlotte County

Charlotte County Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved the county’s 2023-24 fiscal year budget of more than $1.14 billion and the 2024-25 planned budget of more than $1.08 billion.

The ad valorem portion, which is what property owners pay in taxes, now has a millage rate of 6.1687 mills, which is 13.56% more than the rollback rate of 5.4322 mills.

The total countywide portion amounts to $309,659,895. This means depending on the property’s appraised value, county taxpayers will see an increase of anywhere between $40 and $60.

