25 arrested by task force for human trafficking involving 37 victims

The Southwest Florida Intercept Task Force arrested 25 people for children and human trafficking.

According to Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk, there were 37 victims connected to the arrests and the youngest was only 2 years old.

“The most horrific was a 2-year-old toddler who was placed on a dating site, a dating app, advertising the toddler for sex,” said Rambosk. “There’s no real words to explain that. We just need to look. We rescued the victim, and we arrested the perpetrator. That’s what this whole program is about.”

The team-up was instituted by the nonprofit organization operation Light Shine. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Hendry County Sheriff’s Office, the state attorney’s office and more resources allowed them to use collective technology.