Florida Highway Patrol. CREDIT: WINK News

A deadly crash occurred on State Road 31 off Lake Babcock Drive, near the Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, units were dispatched to the Charlotte County scene at 7:57 a.m. on Thursday and got to the crash 15 minutes later.

It’s unclear how many people died from the crash.

As of 11:40 a.m., there is a roadblock on Lake Babcock Drive.

When more information is released about this deadly crash, WINK News will update this article.