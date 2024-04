After solicitating bids from several nonprofit organizations to run New Operation Cooper Street Recreation Center, Punta Gorda City Council voted 3-1 April 17, choosing YMCA of Southwest Florida.

The Council meeting was packed with residents, many of whom opposed the decision and spoke during the public portion of the meeting.

In the end, the decision to award the YMCA the bid was made based on the city’s procurement policies.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.