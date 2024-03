Jeannine Polk, a regular presence at Punta Gorda City Council meetings, announced March 6 she is running for the District 1 seat currently occupied by Donna Peterman.

Standing before Council during the public portion, Polk said she’s “never been political,” but with two sons who are sixth-generation residents of the city and a long family legacy, she chose to run to help preserve the historic district where she resides and protect the city’s quality of life.

At one time, Punta Gorda was known as a quaint fishing village on pristine waterways where residents enjoyed boating and outdoor activities. One of the city’s attractions is the downtown historic district where some of the buildings are on the National Historic Register.

