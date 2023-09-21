Hertz Arena concertgoers not notified of postponement

The Hurricane Ian ‘benefit concert’ was postponed after event organizer Joe Knopp admitted on camera to WINK News Investigative Reporter Céline McArthur that the proceeds of the benefit concert were going into his private company’s bank account.

WINK News met a mother and daughter who drove three hours from the Plant City area just to see Mercy Me in concert. They were disappointed to get to an empty arena.

“We drove for three hours to get here. Got two rooms,” said Judith Price.

“We’ve been looking forward to this for about two months,” said David Quevedo, a concertgoer.

Fans of Mercy Me and Matthew West showed up tonight for a benefit concert. But when they got there, the concert was postponed due to an investigation into how funds raised would actually benefit Hurricane Ian survivors.

A notice was posted to the Hertz Arena website, but people WINK News spoke to Thursday said they never got any personal notice. No email, no phone call.

Quevedo said, “I don’t know what’s going on. I just hope we can get our money back and everyone who you tried getting tickets to the concert can get their money back.”

A new date is set to be announced once all the parties involved arrange one, according to the Hertz Arena website. All ticket purchases can be refunded at their original point of sale over the next 30 days, and then again, within 30 days of the new concert date.

WINK News has reached out to Knopp since the postponement. He has not returned any calls or emails.