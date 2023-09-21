Investigating how threats are made

New details about a threat made to a Target a little over a week ago at The Forum in Fort Myers.

Police are saying that as part of the hoax a text was sent, and it was made to look like it was coming from a different phone owned by someone who had nothing to do with the threat.

Through the magic of technology, someone hacked into a guy’s phone, sent a threat, and then erased the text immediately.

A cyber security expert told WINK News, if you know what you’re doing, it’s not that hard, and there’s a way to make sure you’re not a victim.

“I can’t emphasize enough. Paranoia is the king in the internet world these days, whether it’s an email, a text, message, whatever, you get a social media pop up, question everything,” said Alan Crowetz, a tech expert.

Fort Myers Police said the threat is the first of its kind in the city. Crowetz told WINK News as technology advances, all of us will learn to be wary of cyber hackers.