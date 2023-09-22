Changes to come to Pine Island Road after many crashes

The City of Cape Coral is working with the Florida Department of Transportation on a mission to make Pine Island Road safer.

In a four-year span, more than 1,200 people were hurt in crashes on that busy road.

One, in particular, was back in 2017 when Nadja Cruz tried to save the lives of two men during a crash on Pine Island Road, who both unfortunately passed away as she made it to the car.

Cruz hopes the changes on this road will save lives so that no more families have to suffer.

“To have someone die right in front of you, that will never leave me ever,” Cruz said. “It will never leave. I can have my eyes open right now. I could see his face. I can see his smile.”

Cruz said she now avoids Pine Island Road, and for good reason.

According to FDOT, from 2015 to 2019, there were 17 fatal crashes that killed 19 people and 747 other crashes that led to 1,215 people getting hurt.

A Powerpoint will be presented to city leaders next Tuesday. It details changes like street lighting, refuged islands at intersections, protected intersections, reduced corner radii, recessed crossings, and high visibility pedestrian and bicycle markings.

The proposed changes will go to the city council on October 18.

Cruz said that gives her hope