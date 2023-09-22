Crimes stoppers search for suspect in alleged club stabbing

Credit: Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed another man in a club on Sept.16.

According to Crimestoppers, the suspect was involved in a stabbing at Club Maguey, located at 4546 Palm Beach Blvd.

Witnesses saw the suspect leave the area in a silver four-door sedan and is believed to be armed with a knife, Crimestoppers reports.

If you have any information regarding this case, contact SWFL Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-8477, or leave an anonymous tip at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com