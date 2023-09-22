Tim Aten Knows: End near for rock-crushing site in East Naples

Q: Do you know what is going on with the property with all of the rocks on Santa Barbara Boulevard and Davis Boulevard in East Naples? It has been an eyesore for years now! — Carolyn Hall, East Naples

A: Although it may not be apparent from driving by, progress has been made on cleaning up the rock-crushing operation on the southeast corner of Davis and Santa Barbara boulevards in East Naples.

During a staff project update at the Sept. 12 regular meeting of the Collier County Commissioners, Commission chair Rick LoCastro asked if the contractor can be completed with the rock crushing on Oct. 1.

