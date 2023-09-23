What to expect from the first day of fall

Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

The first day of fall is here, and despite the lack of seasons in Southwest Florida, there are some changes with the coming of autumn.

Saturday, Sept. 23 is deemed the first day of fall, also known as the autumnal equinox.

During the equinox, the sun is exactly above the equator, making day and night approximately equal all around the world, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

The autumnal equinox typically occurs on Sept. 22 – 23 in the Northern Hemisphere and on March 20 – 21 in the Southern Hemisphere.

Fall also announces the return of Daylight Savings. Clocks will ‘fall back’ on Sunday, Nov. 5.