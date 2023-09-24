A look ahead at this week’s weather from Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt

7-day forecast for the upcoming week (CREDIT: The Weather Authority)

A big week ahead in Southwest Florida. Thursday, September 28, marks one year since Hurricane Ian hit.

We may see scattered afternoon storms that day, and in fact, every day next week. And, the humidity will return.

Expect lows in the low-to-mid-70’s and highs in the low 90’s.

We may dip into the 80’s for high temperatures by the end of next week.

The Tropics

Quite an active stretch in the tropics! Ophelia made landfall in North Carolina.

Philippe formed in the eastern Atlantic. It is expected to battle windshear much of next week.

And, a tropical wave several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands off the coast of Africa has a medium chance of developing over the next week.

The Weather Authority’s staying on top of all the activity in the Tropics and right here in Southwest Florida with WINK Live Doppler 3x – the area’s most powerful, advanced technology.

“We’ll be closer to these storms, and we’ll be able to see inside them,” said The Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt.