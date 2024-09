TODAY

The Weather Authority is tracking another day of plenty of sunshine for Southwest Florida. Temperatures will top out yet again in the low 90s, but when factoring in the humidity, the ‘feels-like’ temperatures will be in the triple digits. A Heat Advisory is in place yet again for Collier County. The biggest change is that our rain chances are down today thanks to some drier air.

LOOKING AHEAD

We will stick with the lower chances of isolated storms at the start of the work week. Temperatures will stay in the low 90s each and every day. Our normal high this time of year is around 90 degrees, so temperatures are near to slightly above normal in Southwest Florida.

BOATING

Winds are out of the northwest today for the boaters. Rain chances are lower today thanks to some drier air, so it looks to be a nice, yet toasty day on the water. The Gulf wave heights are topping out at 1 to 2 feet with only a light chop in our bays.

TROPICS

We are still watching Tropical Storm Gordon as it meanders around the central Atlantic. Good news, Gordon does not pose a risk to us as it is expected to stay far out to sea. We are also continuing to keep an eye on a tropical disturbance off the coast of the Carolinas that has a medium, 50% chance of developing. Regardless of development, it is drifting away from Florida.

