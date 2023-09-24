Fort Myers City Council member expresses concern over new Starbucks

Fort Myers City Council voted to approve a new drive-through-only Starbucks.

The new Starbucks was voted in Monday, set to be on the corner of Six Mile Cypress and Colonial Boulevard. It’s located in the parking lot of a Walmart, near a Chik-Fil-A, a gas station and several other businesses.

This Starbucks is said to be a prototype and the first of its kind in the nation with a separate line for mobile orders.

Fort Myers City Council Member Johnny Streets expressed concern on Saturday night’s meeting.

“I would be proud to say this is the first one in the country. But I wouldn’t be proud to say this is the first one in the country that somebody got hit by a car,” said Streets.

With a vote of four to two, the council approved the development.

Developers working with Starbucks told Fort Myers City Council that the entire project has been in accordance with the city’s traffic department. They insist that safety will be kept in mind throughout the permitting and engineering process.