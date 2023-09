Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

A deadly crash occurred on Veterans Boulevard and Madaca Lane, near Interstate 75 north in Charlotte County.

The crash was reported by the Florida Highway Patrol at approximately 8:05 a.m., Monday.

The details of the deadly crash are currently under investigation.

There are slight traffic delays as FHP investigates the scene.

All lanes of traffic are open.

