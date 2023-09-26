Almost a year helping Fort Myers with hurricane recovery at Collaboratory

After nearly a year of recovering from Hurricane Ian, the Collaboratory in Downtown Fort Myers continues to help the community.

Collaboratory is a community foundation committed to solving social problems in the community, including landlord-tenant claims. Inside the Collaboratory in Fort Myers (CREDIT: WINK News)

“One example is the Lee County legal aid,” said Tessa Lesage, the director of Future Markers Coalition at Collaboratory. “We were able to support them as they are working with individuals facing legal struggles related to their house insurance, getting their house back up and running.”

Collaboratory, individually and through United Way and Lee County Legal Aid Society’s services, was able to keep people fed and sheltered.

United Way helped distribute nearly $2.6 million to nonprofits in the Southwest Florida area.