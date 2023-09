CROW (CREDIT: CROW)

After their groundbreaking ceremony, the Clinic for Rehabilitation of Wildlife will start rebuilding on Sanibel Island.

The new construction will involve six outdoor enclosures designed to withstand future storms.

After the new enclosures are rebuilt, pelicans, shorebirds, songbirds, large raptors and other species will again be able to recover on the Sanibel campus before being released to the wild.

CROW’s groundbreaking ceremony will begin Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.