Man arrested for allegedly harassing woman on flight to RSW

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, they have arrested a man who they allege harassed a woman on a flight to Southwest Florida International Airport on Monday.

A police report says that 70-year-old Daniel McAdams was on a flight to RSW and that during the flight, he had a few drinks and began to touch the woman sitting next to him. He reportedly touched her hands and neck and her breasts.

A witness told deputies that she didn’t see McAdams touch the woman’s breasts but heard the victim say, in defense, that she would punch McAdams in the face if he did it again.

During an interrogation with deputies after the flight, McAdams stated that he was simply “looking for a hand to hold” and that he “tried to grab something due to the turbulence on the flight” when he reportedly tried to touch her breasts.

Based on the witness’ statement and McAdams admitting that he did touch the victim’s hand without consent, he was placed under arrest and charged with battery.