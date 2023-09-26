New information on 8-year-old boy found dead in body of water

An 8-year-old boy with autism who was found dead in a body of water got out when his father was mowing the lawn, said investigators.

A report released Tuesday by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office says Samuel Millien wandered away from his Golden Gate home.

Flyers went out and drones hit the sky searching for Samuel, but it was too late.

At 2:54 p.m., Monday, his body was found three feet underwater, under a bridge at Tropicana Boulevard and 31st Avenue.

It was Samuel’s eighth birthday when his body was found.

The cause of his death remains under investigation.