Sanibel beachgoers experience issues with new parking system

Lighthouse Beach on Sanibel island. Credit: WINK News

The new parking system implemented by Lee County officials has been met with less than stellar reviews from beachgoers.

The “text-to-park” payment system in Sanibel beaches requires you to find a kiosk and pay on your phone; however, payment glitches are worrying people about parking tickets.

There have been reported issues with QR codes not being readable as well.

City Manager Dana Souza mentioned rebranding their signage to have easier instructions on how to use the new system while installing more signs instructing people how to operate the kiosk.

Souza continued to mention that the QR codes will likely be removed due to the complaints.