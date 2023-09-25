New beach parking system to roll out next week

Going to the beach just got a little more expensive.

Lee County is launching a new parking payment system next Monday. They call it “text-2-park.”

It’s replacing the metered parking system the county had pre-Hurricane Ian at beaches where the storm washed away the old meters.

This new system gives you a code to text where you provide details about your vehicle and then enter your payment method.

It sounds easy, but some who have already used it have struggled to make it work.

“I went through the payment, and the payment didn’t go through, and I tried twice, and then I tried calling the number, and nothing happened,” said Lindsey Cantor, a Lee County resident.

A Lee County spokesman said there will be staff on hand next week to help visitors as they get used to this new system.