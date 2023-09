There is a scene involving SWAT in a North Fort Myers neighborhood.

A witness said deputies with guns are at a home on Capitol Street and Atlantic Avenue, calling out to someone over a loudspeaker to surrender themselves Tuesday afternoon.

At 12:55 p.m., LCSO confirmed that the suspect had surrendered to authorities.

No injuries were reported by LCSO.

A photo of the SWAT scene at Capitol Street and Atlantic Avenue in North Fort Myers. Credit: WINK

The scene is currently under investigation.

WINK News will update upon further information discovered.