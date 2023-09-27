Fort Myers man violates child molestation probation, sentenced to 30 years in prison

Don Trummel mugshot. CREDIT: LCSO

A man who ran a daycare in Lee County violated his probation, leading to a three-decade imprisonment sentence.

According to the state attorney, 76-year-old Don Trummel had been sentenced to 93 months in prison in 2011, which would precede 10 years of sex offender probation for two counts of lewd or lascivious conduct.

Trummel had run a daycare in Lee County and was convicted of molesting two children.

According to the state attorney, Trummel was caught using the internet, running a small business without reporting it and having unauthorized contact with minors, violating his probation.

Trummel is currently in custody and bond has not been set.