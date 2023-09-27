Naples Brookside Marina rezoned from residential to commercial

Naples Brookside Marina was rezoned from single-family residential to commercial upon a unanimous vote Tuesday from the Collier County Board of Commissioners. The 7-acre submerged property is near Rock Creek and is just east of the intersection of Fifth Avenue South and Davis Boulevard.

The submerged lands are privately owned by John Giglio with Naples Marina Holdings. The man-made lands were dredged in the 1960s and have been a marina since the 1970s.

In 2003, the Department of Environmental Protection and Army Corps of Engineers approved almost 40 additional slips to be added to the southern shoreline for a total of 137 in the submerged lands, and the property was dredged again to remove any contaminated sediment that would threaten water quality.

