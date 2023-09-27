Red House by Lani Kai one year after Ian

The Red House by The Lani Kai Island Resort was eaten by Hurricane Ian’s surge in what felt like moments.

Later, we learned two people and their two dogs were in the house as it was floating away. Everyone ended up making it out OK.

Annette Roszkowski and Tod Pistone, the owners, have remained resilient one year after the storm.

“The people that live on his island, you can’t get rid of them. A hurricane can’t get rid of them,” Tod said.

Things look different, but Annette and Tod said the spirit of this island lives on.