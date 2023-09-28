Damage recovery in Collier County one year after Hurricane Ian

The damage from Hurricane Ian is still being felt a year later, especially in areas such as Collier County.

The damaged Naples Pier is a sign of the destruction for beaches in Collier County.

While most restaurants and shops in Downtown Naples and Tin City were able to reopen their doors after getting extensive water damage, many folks are still rebuilding and dealing with the aftermath of ian, one year later.

Residents said they’ll never forget the day Hurricane Ian hit, but it made them stronger as individuals and as a community.