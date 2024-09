Deysi Acosta Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

On Friday, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office interviewed at least one more mom who sent her daughter to a daycare now under investigation for child abuse.

On Wednesday, 54-year-old Deysi Acosta appeared in court. She’s free on a $10,000 bond, but her in-home daycare appears to be closed.

WINK News searched and could not find a license for her daycare. This is a red flag for Jacqueline Stephens, CEO of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collier County.

“A family unlicensed daycare–there’s not a lot of eyes there,” said Stephens.

Not a lot of adult eyes, but a child’s eyes led to Acosta’s arrest.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office report says an “Unknown 6 to 8-year-old female child” hid an iPad “So she could show it to the police.”

She mentions to another child how the victim is being abused.

“It’s just so sad to see anything like that happen with children,” said Stephens.

Stephens told WINK she knew about the case and had reviewed the video.

Although the baby is just 11 months old, could abuse like this impact his development?

“Yes, it can have an impact on children that young, particularly when it’s ongoing and chronic. Abuse, it actually interferes with brain development, and you can see a difference on CAT scans and MRIs,” said Stephens. “So it could have a really devastating effect on kids.”

The arrest report lists just one instance of abuse in July, but it paints a picture of what could have been going on inside the daycare.

Let’s keep in mind that a six-year-old girl knew enough in advance to record the spanking. That got the attention of WINK News safety and security specialist Kristen Ziman, a retired police chief.

“Obviously, this child had had the instinct and wherewithal to record the video of this occurring, which is just remarkable in this case,” said Ziman.

“I don’t know what to say about that. That’s amazing,” said Stephens.

Stephens told WINK News that even witnessing that kind of abuse could be traumatic for the little girl and everyone else.

“Because her child is in distress, or it’s just a chaotic environment, and that is just not the best atmosphere for children to grow and develop in,” said Stephens.

Stephens advises that parents looking for childcare should only use a licensed daycare because it typically has more than one adult and cameras that parents can watch.

In an unlicensed daycare, you get what you get.

WINK News did a background check on Acosta and only found a few traffic tickets. Nothing criminal.

CCSO will not say whether they have identified more victims.

One mom told WINK News a detective interviewed her on Friday after seeing the story air on WINK.