Deysi Acosta Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

A woman has been arrested after allegedly physically abusing a child at a Naples home daycare.

Deysi Acosta, 54, was arrested on Tuesday after the victim’s mother provided the Collier County Sheriff’s Office with footage of the physical abuse that was given to her by another parent, whose child recoded the abuse on an iPad.

According to the sheriff’s office, the footage depicted Acosta, the owner of the daycare, aggressively spanking the 11-month-old six times on his right leg and buttocks.

The mother told officers she had never given Acosta permission to spank her child.

When she confronted Acosta, she denied that it was her son and that it was her nephew in the footage instead.

The first incident allegedly happened in July, but the parent wasn’t sure if the abuse happened or not, as Acosta said the child got a scratch.

More videos were sent to the mother in September.

The person who sent the mother the videos said that all these videos were on her child’s iPad.

The child recording the footage is heard saying that she is hiding the iPad so she can show it to the police.

Acosta is being charged with cruelty toward a child.

Her first appearance is scheduled for Wednesday at 2 p.m.