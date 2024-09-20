Fort Myers Beach business owners awaiting information on trailers

Businesses around Fort Myers Beach have been anxiously waiting to hear whether or not they’re in the clear.

FEMA said that all trailers and shipping containers that can’t be easily moved had to be off the island by Nov. 18.

The businesses are still waiting for news.

This decision could impact many businesses on Fort Myers Beach that are just starting to pick back up, as well as shipping containers used by contractors.

Property owners said they have not heard anything from the town or FEMA about their structures.

While Buffalo Grill is in a traditional food truck, other businesses, like Keller Williams Realty, which are in big trailers, worry.

Bill Wagner is the owner of Buffalo Grill, and he said he is frustrated for himself and the other business owners at Fort Myers Beach.

“I just think for the other business owners, it’s creating a tremendous amount of uncertainty in their minds,” said Wagner. “Are they going to be here? Are they not? Are they going to be renewed? It’s frustrating for everybody.”

Tom Swanbeck is the owner of Keller Williams Realty. He said he had not received much information.

“We have not received anything official from FEMA or the town of Fort Myers Beach,” said Swanbeck. “I have been hearing rumors that we’re going to be in violation for having our trailer here.”

FEMA shared the following statement, which reads, in part:

“FEMA is committed to working with communities to ensure they remain in good standing with the national flood insurance program to reduce the risk to lives and property and lessen repetitive losses due to flooding.”

Communities participating in the National Flood Insurance Program are responsible for managing developments within the special flood hazard area by administering local ordinances, including permitting and code enforcement.

FEMA also said that Fort Myers Beach would be responsible for sending any correspondence regarding the trailers and containers.

The town spokesperson said they had nothing more to share at this time.