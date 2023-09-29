The Salvation Army Angel Tree donation drive begins

As part of their annual tradition, the Salvation Army hosts the Angel Tree donation drive where a child is gifted a present from their wish list.

Now that a year has passed following Hurricane Ian, many Southwest Florida residents are still helping others in their time of need despite their own issues at home.

“My house was flooded,” said a Salvation Army Volunteer. “They all took care of me here for just about six months myself, and I don’t know where we would have gone if it hadn’t been here.”

Volunteers can register to become an “Angel” for those in need during the holiday season, but hurry, as the 15,000 spots are filling up quickly.

Sign-up locations are available for Fort Myers, Cape Coral, LaBelle, Bonita Springs and Clewiston.

The Angel trees will begin to pop up throughout Southwest Florida around the end of October into November. For more information about the Angel Tree program and where to register, visit saangeltree.org.