Bunche Beach: nature’s classroom

At first glance, Bunche Beach is just like any other beach, but when you break down the view, it becomes “nature’s classroom” first, and after that, it’s a waterfront paradise.

“Bunche Beach is a beach inside of an estuary, which is kind of a unique feature,” said Chad Evers, an ecology and environmental studies professor in the Water School at Florida Gulf Coast University.

Bunche Beach is biologically and historically rich, one of the reasons Evers considers it the best classroom in the area.

“The topic for today’s class is how to effectively and safely take students on field experiences outside of their comfort zone,” said Evers.

Evers told WINK News that this generation is living through the tipping point for our climate.

“It’s hotter every year; the sea levels are rising. You know, we’re having more frequent, more powerful hurricanes,” said Evers.

“It makes climate change feel more real, and it makes changing laws and policy more important,” said Maura Cleary, an environmental studies major at FGCU.

For Evers’ students, improving the climate starts where he considers the best classroom.