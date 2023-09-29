Water at Bowditch Point Park not safe for swimming

The Florida Department of Health has released an advisory stating that the water quality of Bowditch Point Park is unsafe for swimming.

Officials during their routine testing found high levels of bacteria in the water at Cape Coral Yacht Club and Bowditch Point Park.

The recreational water quality did not meet the criteria for Enterococcus bacteria.

The possible pollution could be from stormwater runoff, pets, wildlife and or sewage.

The bacteria normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals and if you came in physical contact with it can lead to stomach issues.



The water will be retested next week with the results available Tuesday.