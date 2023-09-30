8,000 bees discovered and relocated by Charlotte County deputies

8,000 bees found near Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CREDIT: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office)

Some unwanted beehive-ior was spotted near the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

A cabinet set out to be disposed of became home to 8,000 bees outside the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

The cabinet was near the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Evidence team’s lot. Deputies carefully removed the hive and placed the swarm into a small, white box for relocation. Charlotte County deputies transporting the bees (CREDIT: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office)

The bees were transported to their new home near Worden Farms and Shell Creek Grove, where they can have a great house-swarming party.