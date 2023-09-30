Car found involved in fatal Fort Myers crash killing bicyclist

The 2010-2012 Mazda CX-7 involved in the crash (CREDIT: Fort Myers Police Department)

The Fort Myers Police Department located a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Fort Myers Police released an image of the car Saturday, saying Crimestoppers received a tip on its location in Westwood Apartments near Metro Parkway.

The fatal hit-and-run crash occurred either late into the evening of Saturday, Sept. 23 or during the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 24. A bicyclist was killed on the Southbound lanes of the Caloosahatchee Bridge.

The Fort Myers Police investigation team remains active. If you have any information regarding the driver, please contact the Fort Myers Police Department or Crimestoppers.