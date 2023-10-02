Babcock Ranch to unveil MidTown community

The nation’s fifth fastest-selling community is preparing to celebrate the grand opening of a new community this month. Babcock Ranch, the master-planned community straddling southeastern Charlotte County and northeastern Lee County, will unveil MidTown from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 28 as a part of the Home Quest: Discover Your New Home event.

It represents the next stage in development for Kitson & Partners’ 18,000-acre community planned for 19,500 residences, of which 2,500 already have been built, and about 6 million square feet of commercial space.

The new community features expansive green spaces, nature trails and six neighborhoods, including the town’s newest collection of fully furnished model homes. Of the nine builders with homes at Babcock Ranch, six—Christopher Alan Homes, D.R. Horton, Meritage Homes, Pulte Homes, Toll Brothers and William Ryan Homes—are building at MidTown and will offer tours of their single-family homes, twin villas and one-story townhomes, Babcock Ranch spokesperson Angela Bell said.

