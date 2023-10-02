Federal Covid funding cuts for childcare centers, how will it impact parents?

Many childcare centers have relied on federal covid funding for the past two years to help keep them open and accessible, but now the money has run out.

Daycare centers will be open, but the unknown long-term effects of the federal covid funding cuts are unknown.

Financial experts say as many as 3.2 million children across the country could lose access to daycare because that federal funding is gone. Children playing in a daycare center. Credit: WINK

Around $24 billion helped subsidize childcare services during the past two years, with childcare providers primarily using that money to stay in business and keep costs down for parents.



Ashley Tatlock, a single mom says her four-year-old daughter goes to daycare while she has to work and is concerned because she says without childcare, she cannot work full-time.

“I will have to find another childcare center or possibly have somebody that I might not know, watch my child for me,” said Tatlock. “So, with this cliff happening, it does take a toll, especially on single parents.”