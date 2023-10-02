Lehigh’s Nair Alvarez bowls a perfect game

Lehigh Senior High School bowler Nair Alvarez achieved perfection. A 300 score. A perfect game. W

Whenever he watches the video of his accomplishment, the memory is still fresh.

“It’s like a fever dream I have and I’m still in it,” Nair Alvarez said.

Rolling strikes comes easy for the senior bowler, even though he only picked up the sport his freshman year.

“It was my birthday we went to HeadPinz,” Alvarez said. “I went with my dad and he started fixing my game and I was like you know that’s cool and everything like that. He just decided to take us to the games and everything like that. I got hooked to it.

His dad’s pep talk before Lehigh’s matchup with Bishop Verot proved to be prophetic.

“My dad told me since your girlfriend’s here you can get a perfect game,” Alvarez recalled.

Alvarez was in the zone. He didn't even realize he had a perfect game cooking until the fifth frame.

“My heart was beating a little bit faster,” Alvarez remembered. “And I was like okay this is getting serious now and everything like that. I just stayed calm. But my heart was racing super fast.

Alvarez didn’t change his routine and he kept his nerves in check, especially going into the final frame.

“All my nerves came out my heart was beating faster than ever and just it was scary,” Alvarez said.

But once he bowled that final strike that sent the crowd into a frenzy, Alvarez’s emotions took over.

“It just felt amazing man,’ Alvarez said. “And like having my dad there because he said he wanted to be there for my first 300 and he was there to see it. I started tearing up and everything.”