Graphic of the air quality in Southwest Florida. Credit: The Weather Authority

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires has reduced the air quality throughout Florida.

WINK News Meteorologist Nash Rhodes states people with respiratory issues should avoid being outside for any extended period as the air quality can aggravate health issues. Wildfire smoke (originating over 1,000 miles away in Canada) has significantly lowered air quality across the Florida Peninsula. 🌫️⚠️



Long exposure to today’s air may lead sensitive groups to experience substantial health effects.



Thankfully, improvements arrive tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/RzpPLTigur — Nash Rhodes (@NashWX) October 3, 2023

Due to the high-pressure system and breezy wind conditions, the haze has blanketed Florida with moderate to unhealthy air conditions.

The air quality is expected to improve by Wednesday.