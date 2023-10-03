CCSO: student stabs teacher with pencil at Golden Gate Middle

A 13-year-old Golden Gate Middle School student was charged Tuesday after deputies said he attacked a teacher in a classroom.

The child was charged with battery on a public or private education employee, a felony, and disruption of school function, a misdemeanor.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the student became disruptive in class when the teacher took a pair of scissors from him. The student had been using the scissors to sharpen a pencil. He started to cry, so the teacher began to hand him a pass to leave class to visit a counselor.

When she placed her hands on his desk to give him the note, the student tore the pass and stabbed her hand with a mechanical pencil. The student then struck the teacher in the back of the head with a backpack as she requested assistance in removing him from the classroom.

After requesting help, the teacher was able to usher the other students in the classroom to a safe space, deputies said.

The teacher received superficial injuries to her hand and a bruise to the back of her head for which she sought medical treatment. The student was taken into custody.

Principal Doctor Jennifer Knutowski of Golden Gate Middle School sent the following address to parents after the incident:

Hello Golden Gate Middle School parents,

Today, an incident occurred in one of our science classrooms. GGM administration and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office promptly responded. A student was removed from the classroom and arrested by deputies on charges of battery on a public or private education employee and disruption of a school function. Safety is our number one priority, and we will continue to take measures to keep our students and staff safe. If you have any questions, please reach out to me directly 239-377-3804.