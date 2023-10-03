Multiple victims taken to hospital from crash in Lehigh Acres

Crews at the crash in Lehigh Acres. CREDIT: WINK News

Crews from Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District are responding to a transport van crash scene on McArthur Boulevard and Grant Boulevard.

According to Lehigh Acres Fire, at least three people involved in the crash were transported to a hospital.

When WINK News first arrived at the scene at around 2:15 p.m., a young girl could be seen getting taken away on a stretcher. CREDIT: WINK News

There are five Lehigh Acres Fire Rescue trucks are at the scene.

This is an active scene, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.