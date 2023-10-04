1 person injured after crash involving school bus in Lehigh Acres

A vehicle crash into a school bus on Gunnery Road in Lehigh Acres. Credit: WINK

A crash involving a school bus left one person injured near a school Wednesday morning.

The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tice Fire & Rescue District arrived at the scene of a major accident on Wednesday near Gunnery Road North and Ordnance Road in Lehigh Acres.

The crash happened just outside of Tortuga Preserve Elementary School. Credit: WINK

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said the passenger was out of the vehicle, but the driver of the sedan entrapped under a school bus, was unresponsive.

Paramedics quickly treated the driver and issued a trauma alert to Gulf Coast Medical Center.

All Northbound lanes of Gunnery Road North are blocked off.

No children were injured.