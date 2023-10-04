1 person injured after crash involving school bus in Lehigh Acres

A crash involving a school bus left one person injured near a school Wednesday morning.
The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tice Fire & Rescue District arrived at the scene of a major accident on Wednesday near Gunnery Road North and Ordnance Road in Lehigh Acres.
The crash happened just outside of Tortuga Preserve Elementary School.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said the passenger was out of the vehicle, but the driver of the sedan entrapped under a school bus, was unresponsive.
Paramedics quickly treated the driver and issued a trauma alert to Gulf Coast Medical Center.
All Northbound lanes of Gunnery Road North are blocked off.
No children were injured.