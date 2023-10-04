Cape Coral daycare teacher arrested for slapping 2-year-old

Nadia Okab (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

A daycare teacher is facing charges after police said she slapped a 2-year-old on the cheek at Wellington Academy in Cape Coral.

Nadia Okab, a teacher at Wellington’s Cape Coral location, allegedly slapped the boy on Sept. 19.

Cape Coral Police said the slap seemed to happen for “No apparent reason…” as the child had been playing with a dinosaur toy when it happened.

When his parents came to pick him up, they said he pointed at Okab and said she spanked him on the cheek, calling her the “mean teacher.” Okab denied hitting him and told the parents she had been playing a game where she was tapping his face with a balloon. However, a police report says investigators saw video footage of the slap.

“It’s absolutely unacceptable. As a parent, you already worry about your children constantly,” said a Wellington parent. “To hear that a 2-year-old was hit in the care of their teacher, absolutely no place for that ever.”