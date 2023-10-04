Nationwide emergency alert test scheduled for Wednesday afternoon

A nationwide emergency test has been scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at 2:20, affecting all telecommunication devices.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and Federal Communications Commission will conduct a nationwide test of the emergency alert system and the wireless emergency alerts.

the purpose of the test is to make sure the agencies can effectively warn people if there is ever an emergency.

The test is split into two parts, one for cellphones and the other for radios and televisions, which is expected to last a minute.

People should expect a unique tone and vibration to make sure the message is accessible to everyone including people with disabilities.



If there is an actual emergency, then a backup test will happen on the following Wednesday, Oct. 11.