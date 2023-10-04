City of Fort Myers receives $1.6M grant to mitigate hurricane damage

The City of Fort Myers’ Housing Authority recently received a grant of $1,672,000 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Housing-Related Hazards Fund Program.

With this grant, the Housing Authority plans to rejuvenate 364 housing units across its Renaissance Preserve, Horizons Apartments and Royal Palm Tower Communities.

This Housing Authority is one of just two in the entire state of Florida to be awarded this crucial grant.

To learn more about the Housing Authority of the City of Fort Myers visit HACFM.org or call 239-344-3220.