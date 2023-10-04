Southwest Florida politicians react to House Speaker’s removal

Southwest Florida politicians are reacting to former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s removal.

Congressman Matt Gaetz, a Republican who represents Florida, led the attack on McCarthy, saying he sided with Democrats to pass a bill to stop a government shutdown.

Gaetz and seven other Republicans sided with the Democrats, making the final vote 216 to 210.

Florida U.S. rep. Mario Diaz Balart told WINK News, “We are where we are right now. We have a very slim majority. It’s now time to move forward and figure out a way to get the conservative agenda across the finish line. That is my only focus. Because we, the Republicans in that house, are the only thing standing in the way of Biden.”

McCarthy said he will not be running again. Representative Patrick McHenry of North Carolina will serve as house speaker until the party finds a replacement.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise announced he wants the job.