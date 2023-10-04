Funding Naples Pier Project could cost $20M

Today the Naples City Council met to discuss a designated pass-through fund for the Naples Pier Project.

The City Council said the city needs to create a fund to financially support the project. The fund will be managed by the Collier Community Foundation. They will also work with the city’s Finance Department to move funds over for the project when the time is necessary.

Funds donated to the Naples Pier Fund would go solely to the reconstruction of the Naples Pier, and any leftover funds would be held to go toward potential future maintenance of the Naples Pier.

The reconstruction project is estimated to cost around $20 million to complete. Currently, it is in the last phase of design and should go to bid for construction by the end of 2023.